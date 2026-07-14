China expels former Politburo member Ma Xingrui from Communist Party after graft probe

Former Politburo member and Xinjiang party chief Ma Xingrui has been removed from the party and dismissed from public office following an anti-corruption investigation, the state broadcaster said on Tuesday (Jul 14).

Ma, 67, became the third member of the Politburo - the ruling party’s elite political body - to come under investigation in the current term that began in 2022, a situation unseen in decades.

The Politburo reviewed and approved the report on Ma’s cases by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the ruling party’s top disciplinary and anti-corruption body, on Jun 30, according to the state-run news agency Xinhua on Tuesday.

Ma was found to have “lost his ideals and beliefs”, abandoned “his political conviction”, “betrayed the party’s principles and original mission” and “seriously violated (the party’s) political discipline and rules”, the Xinhua report said.

China announced the investigation into Ma in April.

The CCDI also accused him of “improperly accepting gifts and money, helping relatives purchase houses at low prices” and engaging in “power-for-sex and money-for-sex transactions”.