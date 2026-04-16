No port? No problem: How landlocked Henan exports goods to the world

Henan province, often described as the cradle of Chinese civilisation, sits at the heart of China.

But as a landlocked region with no seaport of its own, it faces a fundamental challenge: getting its goods to global markets.

The nearest major port is some 290km away, making exports complicated and costly for local manufacturers producing everything from tyres to electric vehicle components and mobile phones.

STREAMLINING EXPORT PROCESS

Traditionally, goods moved through multiple steps – they were trucked out, unloaded, stored, inspected and repacked into shipping containers before export.

Each stage added time and cost.

Now, a pilot programme linking Henan with its eastern neighbour province of Shandong is aiming to change that.

Manufacturers can load goods directly into shipping containers at their factories.

These containers are then sent to an inland port within Henan, where customs inspections are carried out.

Once cleared, they are sealed and transported by rail to major ports along Shandong's coast, including the port city of Qingdao.

When the containers arrive, they are transferred straight from train to ship, without being unloaded and reopened for further checks.

The goods are then shipped to the rest of the world.