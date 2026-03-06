China unveils measures to become ‘best export destination’ amid global turmoil and surplus scrutiny

BEIJING: The Chinese government will be conducting studies of individual countries’ capacity to export to China and offer targeted support to help them improve, an initiative aimed at making the world’s second-largest economy the “best export destination” for more trading partners, said its commerce minister.

“As a responsible major country, China is proactively opening its super-large market,” said Wang Wentao at a press conference on the sidelines of the Two Sessions on Friday (Mar 6).

“We treat the market as an opportunity, as cooperation.”

He said Beijing will be publishing an “Export to China Capability Development Report” - that assesses each country's export strengths, and then provides concrete assistance to help them improve - in what he described as “precise supply-demand matching”.

Citing how some countries were using market access “as a weapon and a bargaining chip” and “implementing protectionism”, Wang pointed to how Beijing has been doing the opposite.

These included moves such as three flagship programmes - Buy in China, Export to China and Invest in China - aimed at allowing goods, services, people, technology and capital to flow between domestic and international markets.