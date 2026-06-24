After gaokao, experts warn against overreliance on AI for university applications

BEIJING: As millions of students, and parents, across China anxiously await the results of this year’s gaokao, or national college entrance examination, experts are cautioning against the widespread use of AI tools for university applications, warning that they may not provide the most accurate or up-to-date information on courses and programmes.

“Blindly believing in AI tools” can often result in errors, said Xu Qicheng, a senior high school teacher in Anhui Province, speaking on a China National Radio programme this week.

“Even majors that were popular in the past two years have seen changes, and there are also newly added majors,” said Xu, who has assisted students with their university applications for years.

Data may also be outdated, he added - as many universities have expanded or reduced enrolment quotas for certain majors in 2026.

He also said that the widespread use of AI tools could result in students with similar scores receiving largely identical recommendations.

“This could lead to a clustering of applications,” Xu said. “If too many students follow the same recommendations and apply for the same programmes, it may become easier for their applications to be rejected.”

Other education experts and teachers encouraged parents to use “official and legitimate channels” instead - as well as free advisory platforms launched by various provincial education authorities.

The gaokao is China’s highly-competitive annual university admission test.

Held every June, the high-stakes exam is widely considered one of the toughest and most consequential academic exams in the world.