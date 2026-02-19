China’s marriage numbers edge higher in 2025, but demographic worries remain

SINGLES STILL FACE PERSISTENT PRESSURES

The uptick in figures comes as authorities introduce a slew of marriage incentives.

From May 2025, couples have been allowed to register their marriages anywhere in the country, ending a decades-long restriction that required couples to be married in one of their hometowns.

Some provinces also offer up to a month of marriage leave and cash benefits.

However, experts said more time and data are needed to determine whether the rebound can be sustained.

The uptick in figures could be due to a postponement of marriages during COVID-19, or from 2024 – an inauspicious year in the Chinese calendar, they said.

"We've got to be very careful to see this (uptick) as some major shift, or these (marriage) policies as a panacea," said Stuart Gietel-Basten, professor of social science and public policy at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Underlying pressures discouraging singles from getting married, such as unemployment and long working hours, have changed little in recent years.

"What will change the number of people getting married, is everything in society," said Gietel-Basten.

"It is about how you get started in life, about jobs, about housing, about cost of living, about expectations about childbearing and your career progression and looking after your parents. It's a much, much, much bigger system that we need to look at."