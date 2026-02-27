China needs more proactive and coordinated policies, Politburo says

BEIJING: China stressed the need for more proactive and effective economic policies, and better policy coordination, the Communist Party's top decision-making body the Politburo said, according to state news agency Xinhua on Friday (Feb 27).

The Politburo called for continuing a more proactive fiscal policy and a moderately accommodative monetary policy, Xinhua said.

Efforts to stabilise employment, enterprises and markets, as well as building a robust domestic market, were also discussed.

The US$19 trillion Chinese economy grew 5 per cent in 2025, according to official data, meeting the government's target and defying a second Trump White House intent on slowing it down, by stepping up shipments elsewhere to offset weak domestic consumption.

But economists warn that the strategy will be increasingly hard to sustain.

While China will deepen reforms in key areas of the economy, it also urged expanding new growth drivers and stepping up high levels of self-reliance in science and technology.

The summary of the comments did not specify which sectors China would prioritise for reform or new growth initiatives.

The Politburo also discussed a draft outline of the country's next economic and social development five-year plan and a draft government work report to be submitted for review at the annual session of the national legislature in March.