Free preschool, baby bonus: China’s early education push seeks to level the playing field

SHENZHEN: When Zhao Xiaodou’s baby turned seven months old, the 32-year-old civil servant in Shandong was already scouting out preschool options.

“My colleague asked me to apply to Golden Cradle kindergarten and offered a 1,000 yuan (US$140) voucher, but I still find it too expensive,” she said, referring to the well-known private preschool chain that has over 500 outlets nationwide.

“I’ll go for a public one.”

For many parents like Zhao, preparing early is part of the unspoken race to give their children a head start in life.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

But the costs are daunting. Raising a child to age 18 in China now averages 538,000 yuan, up from about 485,000 yuan in 2020, according to studies by the Beijing-based think tank Yuwa Population Research Institute.

To ease the burden, China is ramping up support for young families - from childcare subsidies for toddlers, to a phased rollout of free preschool education starting next month.

New legislation has also been introduced to curb academic pressure, including a ban on public kindergartens teaching primary-level subjects.

Analysts say the latest policies are a step towards a fairer playing field, especially for families in rural and smaller cities.

At the same time, they warn that regional disparities and entrenched social pressures could blunt the impact.

Questions also remain over whether they will be enough to arrest a declining birth rate, part of a broader demographic slide threatening China’s long-term economic and social resilience.

PURSUING PRESCHOOL PARITY

China’s one-child policy and rapid urbanisation have contributed to decades of declining births.

In 2023, the country logged 6.39 births per 1,000 people, the lowest since records began in 1949. The figure saw a slight uptick in 2024, reversing seven straight years of decline, buoyed by post-pandemic recovery and the arrival of an auspicious zodiac year.

In late July, China fired a fresh salvo in its bid to ease the costs of raising children, introducing a 3,600 yuan annual childcare subsidy for children up to the age of three.

Major action was taken just a week later in early August, when officials announced a progressive rollout of free preschool education.

Tuition fees for children in their final year at public kindergartens will be waived starting in September. Private providers are required to lower their fees in line with the waivers.

For example, if a private kindergarten charges 1,000 yuan per month and the local public kindergarten waiver is 400 yuan, the private provider must apply the same deduction, meaning parents only need to pay the remaining 600 yuan.