China says will 'safeguard' interests after Trump tariff threat over Iran
BEIJING: China said on Tuesday (Jan 13) it would protect its rights and interests after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on any country doing business with Iran.
"We have always believed that there are no winners in a tariff war, and China will resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news conference when asked about Trump's levy announcement.
A rights group has estimated that a violent crackdown on protests has killed at least 648 people in Iran as authorities sought to regain control of the streets with mass nationwide rallies.
Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York has declined to comment on Trump's tariff announcement.
Already under heavy US sanctions, Iran exports much of its oil to China, with Türkiye, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and India among its other top trading partners.
According to the Chinese foreign ministry, trade volume between China and Iran reached US$13.4 billion in 2024, of which Chinese exports amounted to US$8.9 billion while imports reached US$4.4 billion.
Responding to a question about advice for Chinese tourists travelling to Iran, Mao said Beijing was "closely monitoring the development of the situation".
"We will take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens," she said.
Currently, China has not received reports of Chinese casualties in Iran.
The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday also reminded Chinese nationals to follow security developments and take necessary safety measures.
China hopes the Iranian government and people will overcome the current difficulties and uphold stability in the country, Mao said.
“China always opposes interference in other countries’ internal affairs, advocates that all countries’ sovereignty and security should be fully protected by international law, and opposes the use or threat of force in international relations,” she added.
“We call on parties to act in ways conducive to peace and stability in the Middle East.”