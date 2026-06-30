China bets on AI for smarter, more resilient supply chains

BEIJING: For decades, China's manufacturing success was built on low-cost production. Now, companies are betting that their next competitive edge will come from smarter supply chains powered by artificial intelligence.

That shift took centre stage at the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo, held in Beijing last week.

The event introduced a dedicated AI zone for the first time, with companies showcasing technologies designed to improve everything from warehouse operations to quality control.

Exhibitors said the goal is not simply to automate more tasks, but to build supply chains that are faster, more flexible and better able to respond to disruptions.

MOVING AI INTO THE PHYSICAL WORLD

Chinese AI company iFlytek, best known for its speech recognition technology and large language models, showcased AI-powered robotics for logistics and manufacturing at the expo.

"For AI to become more deeply integrated into our work and daily lives, it needs to move beyond the screen and into the physical world," said Dong Bin, the firm’s deputy general manager for brand marketing.