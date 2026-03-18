Chinese tech giants wade into OpenClaw frenzy with launch of new AI agents

BEIJING: Chinese tech giants have waded into the OpenClaw frenzy sweeping China - launching new artificial intelligence (AI) agents and intensifying competition in the rapidly evolving Chinese AI agent market.

On Tuesday (Mar 18), Baidu unveiled a suite of AI products, tapping growing domestic interest in OpenClaw, an open-source framework for agents able to perform complex tasks with less human input than chatbots.

The company introduced what it called a family of "lobsters" - a popular nickname for AI agents built on OpenClaw - spanning desktop software, cloud services, mobile tools and smart-home devices.

The agents are designed to carry out multi-step tasks such as editing videos, creating presentations, conducting research or ordering coffee, operating across multiple apps and devices.

OpenClaw's rapid global uptake has fostered a growing community of enthusiasts in China who describe themselves as "raising lobsters", reflecting the idea that agents improve through feedback and training.

Chinese tech giants including Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu have embraced the trend, rolling out OpenClaw-based products as they look for new revenue streams.

Alibaba on Tuesday also launched its own platform called Wukong - a platform coordinating multiple AI agents able to carry out complex business tasks including document editing, spreadsheet updates, meeting transcription and research within a single interface.



It is currently available for invitation-only beta testing.

Its launch came a day after Alibaba unveiled its reorganisation under the newly-established Alibaba Token Hub (ATH) business group, signaling a company-wide push into enterprise AI agents.



Wukong is the flagship product from the Wukong Business Unit under ATH.

Users can access Wukong as a standalone desktop application or through DingTalk, Alibaba's collaboration platform, which serves more than 20 million corporate users.

The platform will also be able to connect with other messaging services including Slack, Microsoft Teams and WeChat, according to a press release.

"NEW ERA"

Speaking at a company event, Baidu Executive Vice-President Shen Dou said the technology could reshape how software connects devices and services.

"It could become an operating-system-level capability for a new era, unlocking almost all hardware and breaking down the barriers between devices," Shen said.

Baidu said its agent ecosystem includes the DuMate desktop assistant, the RedClaw mobile platform and a cloud service, DuClaw, which allows users to deploy agents without configuring hardware.

Its smart-device unit Xiaodu said its speakers will integrate OpenClaw capabilities, enabling voice commands to trigger complex tasks across household devices.

"This lobster is still not perfect," Shen cautioned.

"It makes mistakes, takes detours and sometimes even complicates simple things."