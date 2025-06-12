Rise of the travel buddy trend in China

SHANGHAI: Shenyang resident Shi Yunlin travelled nearly 2,000km to Shanghai to visit mainland China’s only Disneyland theme park last month, where she indulged in sightseeing and taking rides.

However, the 23-year-old teacher did not have a partner or a friend for company.

Instead, she hired a local companion via social media to guide her around the park.

“My friends are all working, so it’s not always convenient for them,” she said, adding that she felt bored travelling alone and wanted company for her trip.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“It's nice having someone to chat with and hang out together, just like being with a friend,” she said.

HIRING A TOUR GUIDE AND A FRIEND

Shi is part of a growing trend of young travellers within China who are hiring local companions, or personal guides, as they visit other cities.