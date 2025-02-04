‘Tactical move’: China's WTO gambit over US tariffs more about optics than outcomes

SINGAPORE: Beijing is firing back with retaliatory duties against newly-imposed US trade tariffs, on top of filing a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) - a move aimed at portraying the country as championing global rules, in contrast to an America led by Donald Trump, say analysts.

That’s even though Beijing is clear-eyed that meaningful results are not expected from the WTO, due to its dispute settlement mechanism remaining effectively paralysed over the past five years.

Over the weekend, Trump ordered 10 per cent tariffs on goods from China. Minutes after they took effect on Tuesday (Feb 4), Beijing announced retaliatory 10-15 per cent levies on a range of US products, including American coal and liquified natural gas. They take effect on Feb 10.

Observers suggest China changed tack after seeing how Canada and Mexico - the other two countries Trump threatened with tariffs - managed to stave off US duties for a month.

“I suspect they thought they would get the opportunity to do some deal-making that would delay the Trump tariffs, as did Mexico and Canada,” Dexter Tiff Roberts, a non-resident senior fellow at the US think tank Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub, told CNA.

“When that (deal) wasn’t forthcoming, they decided they needed to ratchet up the response with retaliatory tariffs of their own.”

Still, analysts caution that the landscape remains uncertain, especially with anticipated talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping that could come as soon as this week.

“Retaliatory measures are not limited to China imposing counter-tariffs … the situation can escalate very quickly given how strongly China can retaliate,” said Steven Okun, CEO of the public affairs consultancy firm APAC Advisors.