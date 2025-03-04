At China’s annual Two Sessions, what policy actions do workers, businesses and analysts expect to see?

BEIJING: Hangzhou native Niu worries constantly about her family’s financial security.

Laid off from her real estate job last year, the 44-year-old currently draws a nominal and unstable income from sharing snippets of her post-retrenchment lifestyle on Chinese social media.

"The compensation I receive (from doing social media) is enough to give me plenty of free time (to explore other interests)," quipped Niu, who wanted to be known only by her last name. She declined to disclose her average earnings.

Her husband, the main breadwinner, earns about 41,000 yuan (US$5,650) monthly. But money is tight due to fixed monthly expenses hovering at around 40,000 yuan - with most going into repaying their housing loan and providing for their two young children.

"Our expenses are huge right now, though at least I still have my husband (who is working). Some couples are facing double unemployment, making their situation even worse,” she told CNA, adding that government support has felt lacking so far.