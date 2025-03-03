‘Cautious outlook’: Why China is expected to keep ‘around 5%’ growth goal for third year

SINGAPORE: China’s 2025 gross domestic product (GDP) growth target is likely to stay “around 5 per cent”, say analysts and financial institutions, making their predictions based on economic goals set by all 31 mainland provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions.

If confirmed, this would mark the third consecutive year since 2023 that China has kept to the target of around 5 per cent.

Observers also foresee China unveiling more policy actions to boost domestic consumption and advance artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve the national growth target, as highlighted in provincial work reports.

The keenly watched growth target of the world’s second-largest economy will be unveiled in the Chinese premier’s work report at the National People’s Congress (NPC) opening on Wed (Mar 5) held as part of the annual Two Sessions

Known as lianghui in Chinese, the concurrent meetings of the NPC, China’s legislature, and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country’s top political advisory body, form the country’s most important political event of the year.

Ahead of the NPC opening, President Xi Jinping chaired a Politburo meeting on Feb 28 to discuss the government work report. That same day, state media agency Xinhua published Xi’s remarks expressing confidence in the economy, despite mounting external threats and domestic challenges.

CNA analysed work reports from the 31 local governments and found that most are aiming for GDP growth between 5.0 and 5.5 per cent, with a weighted average of 5.3 per cent - slightly below the 5.4 per cent for 2024.

“The sum of the parts of provincial targets should still be sufficient to reach an ‘around 5 per cent’ target, and policymakers may choose to repeat the target in a show of confidence,” said Lynn Song, ING’s chief economist for Greater China.

Analysts describe the potential target of around 5 per cent as realistic yet cautious and one that still signals China’s confidence in propping up its economy amid a challenging landscape.