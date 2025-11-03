Bridging the gap: What a viral post reveals about life with disability in China

SHENZHEN: The gap between the lift platform and the plane cabin door might have only been about 25cm but for Taiwanese singer Zheng Zhihua, who uses a wheelchair, it was an impassable divide.

The 64-year-old singer, paralysed from the waist down since contracting polio at the age of 2, recounted his experience on Weibo trying to board a flight to Taipei at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport on Oct 25.

According to Zheng, the plane had been parked at a remote stand and the lift vehicle meant to help him board stopped short.

The driver “refused to raise the platform”, and “just stood there watching”, Zheng said, as he struggled to reach the doorway.

“I couldn’t stay silent in the face of such inhumanity,” Zheng wrote in a post that quickly became a trending topic on Weibo.

His words struck a chord.

Thousands of netizens shared their own stories and accounts of encountering broken lifts, missing ramps and uneven pavements - questioning how inclusive public infrastructure in China truly is for people with disabilities, the elderly and others who need physical support.

Within hours, airport officials issued an apology to Zheng, pledging to retrain staff and test new boarding ramps for passengers with limited mobility.

Yet the episode also reopened a deeper question: as China races ahead in technological innovation, can machines ever replace empathy?

Across the country, assistive technology has become a new frontier of inclusion.

From sophisticated brain-computer implants (BCI) that helped a paralysed police officer stand again, to exoskeletons aiding spinal recovery and smart prosthetics that let users play music or climb, innovation is steadily redefining accessibility.

That push is being matched by policy momentum.

In China’s upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan, both BCIs and embodied intelligence are listed among “future industries” driving the next stage of high-tech growth - also signalling a shift from research to real-world application.

These advances show how technology can make life not just easier, but possible for people with disabilities. But experts say true inclusion demands more than just innovation alone.

“A good accessibility system isn’t just functional - it’s part of a city’s art,” Zhao Wei , associate professor at Tianjin University’s Centre for Universal Design told China Youth Magazine. “It reflects warmth, dignity and the refinement of its management.”

LIFE IN ‘BARRIER-FREE’ CHINA

Living with a disability in China can mean vastly different experiences depending on where one lives.

For 36-year-old Yi Danli, a boutique owner in southwestern Sichuan’s Chengdu city who was paralysed after a major accident 13 years ago, even short trips can be exhausting.

For wheelchair users like her, daily life can feel like an obstacle course - from being stopped by four flights of stairs in front of a pharmacy, to getting stuck between anti-scooter barriers or manoeuvring along pavements overcrowded with parked bikes.

“Many places still fall short. There are too many steps and too few ramps or accessible toilets,” Yi said.

“Public transport also needs improvement - subways, buses, planes and high-speed trains should all be easier to use.”