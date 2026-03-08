Logo
Watch live: China's top diplomat Wang Yi fields questions on foreign policy
The press conference at the Two Sessions comes at a time of heightened global tensions, with an escalating Iran war.

08 Mar 2026 10:02AM (Updated: 08 Mar 2026 10:18AM)
China's foreign minister Wang Yi is holding a press conference on Sunday (Mar 8) on the sidelines of the country's biggest annual political gathering known as the Two Sessions.

Wang is expected to face questions from Chinese and foreign journalists on China’s relations with the United States, the situation in the Middle East and Beijing’s broader foreign policy priorities.

Watch the press conference live on CNA.

