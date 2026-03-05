Lower growth target, higher stakes: Key signals as China’s Two Sessions open

BEIJING: The lowest economic growth target since 1991. Public spending set to surpass 30 trillion yuan (US$4.3 trillion). And a rare candid admission that 2025 had been one of China’s hardest years in recent memory.

The country’s most important political event kicked off this week under heavy grey skies and snow - bringing together thousands of delegates from provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities.

Delivering the annual government work report on Thursday (Mar 5), Premier Li Qiang laid out Beijing’s economic and policy priorities for 2026 - while also acknowledging persistent headwinds from weak domestic demand, a struggling property market and rising geopolitical risks.

“Rarely have we encountered such a grave and complex landscape, where external shocks and challenges were intertwined with domestic difficulties and tough policy choices,” Li said.

This year’s gathering notably carries added significance as the world’s second-largest economy embarks on its ambitious 15th Five-Year Plan, the sweeping policy blueprint that will shape its economic and social development through 2030.

Against that backdrop, several themes stand out from the opening day of the National People’s Congress (NPC).