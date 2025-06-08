Why are some Chinese youth calling themselves ‘rat people’, and what issues does it surface?

SINGAPORE: Imagine this - you wake up past 11am. Instead of getting out of bed to wash up, you stay under the sheets for the next couple of hours, scrolling through social media, shopping apps or Netflix.

Only at 3pm do you muster up the energy to make your first meal of the day. But after that, the cycle between food, bed and phone repeats till you fall asleep, usually past midnight.

This is the life of a rat person or "lao shu ren" in Chinese, a viral term coined by Chinese youths on social media. As the name suggests, it describes a lifestyle like that of a rat - nocturnal, low-key, and surviving in the margins with no set path.

Viewed as a form of silent rebellion against hustle culture and the fast pace of modern society, it has struck a chord among Chinese youths. Beyond those in the country, many living abroad in places like the United Kingdom and Singapore have also adopted the phrase to describe themselves.

While largely seen as a lighthearted trend, it has also laid bare the serious pressures young Chinese face at school and work - from stringent academic demands to a hyper-competitive job market.

RAT RACE OUT, “RAT PERSON” IN

The above routine is a day in the life of Pu Yiqin, 23, a Chinese master’s student at King’s College London and self-professed “rat person”.

She documents her reclusive routine through daily “humorous” vlogs shared on the Chinese lifestyle app Xiaohongshu.

In one video, she hits the hay only past 1.30am. “Going to bed early tonight, good night,” she quips.

Also, her bedroom curtains are perpetually drawn. “The lights are too bright, rats need a dim environment (to survive),” she remarks.