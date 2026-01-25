Built on hills and mountains, this '8D city' in China offers a lifestyle between levels

CHONGQING: Getting to Chen Hao’s apartment is an exercise in navigation and elevation.

The path winds through Gangfeng village, one of the last remaining old residential communities in Jiangbei district.

Laundry hangs between balconies. Potted plants crowd the window ledges. Elderly neighbours gather for baba - the local custom of drinking tea outdoors - often at street corners or in small open squares.

Then comes the stairwell, its steps worn smooth by decades of use.

Chen Hao lives on the third floor of a building that has never had an elevator, even though multiple flights of stairs separate each floor. The 63-year-old retiree has been making this climb for decades, since his family moved there in the 1980s.