‘Like a karaoke studio’: Coldplay, Nicholas Tse fans fume over Hong Kong’s new Kai Tak stadium

SINGAPORE: What do fans of British rock band Coldplay and Hong Kong Cantopop star Nicholas Tse have in common?

They have all shared less than satisfactory experiences attending recent shows at Hong Kong’s newly-opened Kai Tak Sports Park, complaining about obstructed seats and stage views as well as technical sound issues.

In a statement on Thursday (Apr 24), Hong Kong’s Consumer Council said it received 17 complaints from audience members attending Tse’s concert tour, which kicked off this week.

One disgruntled concert-goer, who paid around HK$6,000 (US$773) for four tickets, said his stage view was badly obstructed.

Kai Tak’s official ticketing system should have at least indicated some warnings, the buyer said, adding he had only realised this after showing up to the venue.

Others voiced frustration about technical sound issues during Tse’s shows.

Writing on Meta-owned Threads, a fan named Don said that he “could not hear what Tse was singing”. “It was like listening to someone singing from the adjacent room at a karaoke studio,” he said. “I haven’t watched such a terrible concert in a long time.”

Another Threads user justmelted wrote: “My seat was a suite on the third floor and I could not hear him 90 per cent of the time. I was really disappointed.”



“I don’t know if he’s just soft spoken or the sound is simply rubbish.”