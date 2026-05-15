Trump and Xi enter final day of talks with deals in sight and differences in play

US President Donald Trump is seeking trade wins as he meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday (May 15), wrapping up a two-day state visit.

The two leaders began their day's events at Zhongnanhai, the Chinese central leadership compound next to the Forbidden City in Beijing, where they are scheduled to have a working tea.

Earlier, Trump said in a social media post saying that Xi congratulated him on "many tremendous successes", adding that relations between the world's two biggest powers are good and getting better.

But big differences remain on Iran, Taiwan and more.

The warm handshakes and pomp a day earlier were tempered by a stark warning from Xi that missteps on the sensitive issue of Taiwan could push their two countries into "conflict".

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