Supporters of arrested South Korean president Yoon draw parallels between his and Trump’s claims of election fraud
SEOUL: Donald Trump, who will re-enter the White House on Monday (Jan 20), cited unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud when he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.
Now, supporters of embattled South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are drawing parallels between Trump’s allegations and Yoon’s claims of election fraud last month.
He had given this as one of the reasons for his short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec 3, which threw Asia’s fourth-largest economy into political turmoil.
Yoon became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested last week and has so far refused to be questioned.
Supporters stormed a court building on Sunday after his detention was extended, smashing windows and destroying office equipment.
HOPING TO GET TRUMP’S SUPPORT
At pro-Yoon rallies in Seoul, some placards have recently surfaced bearing catchphrases like “Stop the steal” which are used by Trump supporters.
Yoon supporters at these demonstrations told CNA that they hope to grab the United States president-elect’s attention and get him to show support for Yoon.
“We are facing serious election fraud and a huge threat from pro-North spies who want to endanger the South Korea-US alliance … I hope he (Trump) will pay attention to South Korea and provide strong support,” said university student Hong Hyeon-young.
Shortly after the South Korean parliament voted on Dec 14 to impeach Yoon, Yoon reportedly met a close ally of Trump – American Conservative Union chairman Matthew Schlapp.
They are said to have discussed political developments in South Korea, including martial law and impeachment.
Both countries have a long-standing military alliance, with the US stationing nearly 30,000 troops in South Korea to protect it from the nuclear-armed North.
Elderly South Koreans are often seen waving American flags alongside South Korea’s national flag at conservative rallies.
They vividly remember the US coming to their aid during the Korean War in the 1950s, and believe a strong alliance with Washington is crucial for Seoul to deter threats from Pyongyang.
INFORMING THE WORLD
Yoon’s supporters also want the world to know what is happening to their country and their president, whose ruling People Power Party (PPP) was defeated in last year's parliamentary election.
Some have embraced Yoon’s claims of election fraud.
“One of the major reasons the president declared martial law is because of suspicions of election fraud, and honestly, I didn’t believe it. About a year ago, I didn’t believe it, but with the recent events, I looked into it and found there are too many suspicions,” a supporter at a rally told CNA.
“People overseas don't really know about these issues, but through these messages, I plan to inform them and continue the fight,” he added.
Hong, the university student, also said she now understands why Yoon had to take the dramatic move of declaring martial law, which was last invoked in South Korea 45 years ago.
She was initially shocked and angry at Yoon’s move, but is now among a rapidly growing minority of youths at pro-Yoon rallies.
“As I investigated why martial law was declared, I realised that the Democratic Party (DP) had been engaging in legislative dictatorship and tyranny all this time,” she said, referring to the main opposition party that holds a parliamentary majority.
“I thought that by adding even one more person like me to this gathering, which the elderly are participating in, it could be a way to protect this country. That’s why I decided to come here.”
MAJORITY SUPPORT YOON’S IMPEACHMENT
However, a majority of South Koreans believe their president should be impeached and punished for declaring martial law in the democratic country.
One Seoul resident at an anti-Yoon rally said the country’s prestige and standing fell significantly and its international credibility was also “greatly diminished”.
“The exchange rate is rising, and due to these reasons, the country’s turmoil must be resolved as soon as possible. It is clear that a crime of treason has been committed,” she added.
Some also say Yoon’s allegations of election fraud are groundless.
Another protestor noted: “The election commission is a constitutional body, with independent authority and established credibility. If one cannot trust the verified authority of the commission to declare that it wasn’t election fraud, I believe the problem lies with those who refuse to trust that.”
Approval ratings for Yoon and the PPP have rebounded after falling in the wake of his declaration.
Analysts said it could be because some South Koreans who are not supportive of Yoon's actions are also not in favour of Lee Jae Myung – the head of the DP – becoming South Korea’s next president. Lee himself has been convicted of violating election law.The Constitutional Court is now considering whether to uphold Yoon’s impeachment. If they do so, he will be removed from office and a presidential election will have to be held within 60 days.