Supporters of arrested South Korean president Yoon draw parallels between his and Trump’s claims of election fraud

SEOUL: Donald Trump, who will re-enter the White House on Monday (Jan 20), cited unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud when he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

Now, supporters of embattled South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are drawing parallels between Trump’s allegations and Yoon’s claims of election fraud last month.

He had given this as one of the reasons for his short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec 3, which threw Asia’s fourth-largest economy into political turmoil.

Yoon became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested last week and has so far refused to be questioned.

Supporters stormed a court building on Sunday after his detention was extended, smashing windows and destroying office equipment.

HOPING TO GET TRUMP’S SUPPORT

At pro-Yoon rallies in Seoul, some placards have recently surfaced bearing catchphrases like “Stop the steal” which are used by Trump supporters.