13 dead after fire engulfs residential high-rise buildings in Hong Kong
Firefighters continued to battle the blaze as dusk fell, with thick black smoke billowing from the 31-storey towers, home to 2,000 residential apartments.
HONG KONG: Thirteen people were killed in a fire that spread across multiple high-rise apartment buildings in Hong Kong’s Wang Fuk Court housing complex, the city's fire services said on Wednesday (Nov 26).
"The Fire Services Department handled a total of 28 casualties, nine of whom were certified dead at the scene. Six others were sent to hospital in serious condition, and four of them later died," Chou Wing-yin of the Fire Services Department told a press briefing at around 8.15pm.
A firefighter surnamed Ho was among the 13 killed, the director of Fire Services said, and more than 10 people have been injured.
About 700 people have also been evacuated to temporary shelters.
The raging fire sent up a column of flames and thick smoke as it spread on bamboo scaffolding and construction netting that had been set up around the exterior of the housing complex.
Firefighters continued to battle the blaze, with thick black smoke billowing from the 31-storey towers, home to almost 2,000 residential apartments. Records show the housing complex consisted of eight blocks housing about 4,800 people.
Firefighters deployed 128 fire trucks and 57 ambulances to the scene.
Police said they had received multiple reports of people trapped in the affected buildings, but did not provide details.
However, officers at the scene told AFP on the condition of anonymity that they were unable to confirm whether there were still residents stuck in the buildings by nightfall, adding that "firefighters aren't able to go in".
Lo Hiu-fung, a Tai Po district council member, told local TV station TVB earlier on Wednesday that most of the residents trapped in the fire were believed to be elderly people.
BUILDINGS SURROUNDED BY SMOKE AND FLAMES
One resident surnamed Wong, 71, broke down in tears and sobbed, saying his wife was trapped inside one of the buildings.
Harry Cheung, 66, who has lived at Block Two in one of the complexes for more than 40 years, said he heard "a very loud noise at around 2.45pm" and saw a fire erupt in a nearby block.
"I immediately went back to pack up my things," he said.
"I don't even know how I feel right now. I'm just thinking about where I'm going to sleep tonight because I probably won't be able to go back home."
People gathered on a nearby overhead walkway, watching in dismay as smoke billowed from the buildings, some of which were clad in bamboo scaffolding. Scores of fire engines and ambulances lined the road below the complex, according to Reuters witnesses.
Tai Po is an established suburban district in Hong Kong’s New Territories, near the border with the mainland Chinese city of Shenzhen, with a population of about 300,000.
Local television broadcaster TVB said the complex was undergoing major renovations. Wang Fuk Court is a complex under the government's subsidised home ownership scheme. It has been occupied since 1983, according to the property's website.
Hong Kong is one of the last places in the world where bamboo is still widely used for scaffolding in construction. The government said earlier this year that it would start phasing it out for public projects because of safety concerns.
The fire department said it received reports at 2.51pm that a fire had broken out in Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. It was upgraded to a No. 4 alarm, the second highest, at 3.34pm.
By nightfall, authorities upgraded the alarm again to level 5, the highest level of severity. The fire was still raging late into the night.
“I’ve given up thinking about my property," a resident who only provided his surname, Wu, told TVB. "Watching it burn like that was really frustrating.”
Hong Kong's Transport Department said that due to the fire, an entire section of the Tai Po road, one of Hong Kong's two main highways, has been closed and buses are being diverted.
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu expressed his condolences to the families of the dead and injured in a Facebook post on Wednesday night, adding that all government departments are doing their best to assist the residents affected by the fire.
Five people died after a fire broke out in a densely populated residential building in Hong Kong's bustling Kowloon district in April last year.
Authorities have not yet spoken about the possible causes of the blaze.