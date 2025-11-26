13 dead after fire engulfs residential high-rise buildings in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Thirteen people were killed in a fire that spread across multiple high-rise apartment buildings in Hong Kong’s Wang Fuk Court housing complex, the city's fire services said on Wednesday (Nov 26).



"The Fire Services Department handled a total of 28 casualties, nine of whom were certified dead at the scene. Six others were sent to hospital in serious condition, and four of them later died," Chou Wing-yin of the Fire Services Department told a press briefing at around 8.15pm.

A firefighter surnamed Ho was among the 13 killed, the director of Fire Services said, and more than 10 people have been injured.

About 700 people have also been evacuated to temporary shelters.