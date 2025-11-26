Four dead after fire engulfs residential high-rise buildings in Hong Kong

Some fire services staff have also been injured while trying to put out the flames that ripped through the 31-storey towers.

People gathered on a nearby overhead walkway, watching in dismay as smoke billowed from the buildings, some of which were clad in bamboo scaffolding. Scores of fire engines and ambulances lined the road below the complex, according to Reuters witnesses.

The Fire Service Department told Reuters it does not yet have a figure for the number of people who may still be inside.

The fire department said it received reports at 2.51pm local time that a fire had broken out in Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. It was upgraded to a No. 4 alarm, the second highest, at 3.34pm.