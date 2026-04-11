Hong Kong sees 'sharp rise' in illegal fuel trading

HONG KONG: Hong Kong saw a "sharp rise" in illegal fuel trading last month, officials told AFP on Friday (Apr 10), as surging global oil prices put pressure on the import-dependent financial hub.



The semi-autonomous city lacks its own refineries and imports its entire supply of automotive fuel, with much of it coming from neighbouring mainland China.



Prices at Hong Kong's filling stations are the world's most expensive, creating an incentive for smugglers to transport cheaper fuel illegally across the border into the city.



Hong Kong fire service officials said they had observed a "sharp rise in... complaints" related to illicit fuelling activities, receiving 154 of them in March, about 40 per cent more than the average over the previous two months.



Customs authorities seized nearly 19,500 litres of illicit fuel last month, more than the total amount confiscated in January and February.