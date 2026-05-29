Hong Kong principal who swore at Singapore security guards resigns, apologises
Lee Cheuk‑hing has tendered his resignation following a confrontation with security guards during a school trip.
Lee Cheuk‑hing tendered his resignation on Thursday (May 28) as principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, school manager Edmund Wong Chun‑sek confirmed.
Wong, a former lawmaker, said the school’s board of directors would have to meet to decide whether to accept the resignation, given the many factors involved.
In a video released later on Thursday, Lee repeatedly apologised for his behaviour to Hongkongers and “all sectors” in Singapore.
“As a principal, I should lead by example. Regardless of the circumstances, I should remain calm and restrained. But unfortunately, I failed to do so,” he said in the clip, which also showed him in tears.
“I admit [my mistake] and apologise to everyone.”
Confirming he had tendered his resignation, Lee also pledged to fully cooperate with investigations by the Education Bureau and the school board.
In an appeal to his students, he said: “Please do not learn from me. At all times, you must try your best to stay calm and resolve [problems] in a rational manner.
“Let my mistake serve as a warning, do not let a moment of impulse drive you to say things that you will deeply regret in the future.”
Lee said he would also resign from all district duties, referring to his membership of the San King subdistrict care team in Tuen Mun and the Tuen Mun South West area committee.
The Home Affairs Department said it had already received Lee’s resignation from both bodies and his name was no longer on the relevant websites on Thursday.
The Education Bureau said it had been notified of the principal’s resignation and had urged the school and its sponsoring body to follow up the matter seriously and submit a written report as soon as possible.
Lee’s confrontation with security guards over a parking dispute during the school trip in Singapore last Friday was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, sparking heated discussion in both cities.
Footage shows a security guard telling Lee, who is standing in the doorway of a coach, to move the vehicle, but he becomes irate and rudely rebuffs her instructions.
“Shut up,” Lee is heard telling her before swearing at her in Cantonese.
When another guard intervenes, Lee turns to her and shouts: “You shut up!”
The first guard again urges him to move the coach, but Lee continues to question why he should follow their instructions and mocks them by making faces.
The school has since apologised for the incident, conceding Lee’s behaviour had caused public concern and unease.
The school’s management committee suspended Lee from his post on Tuesday with immediate effect, saying his act fell short of public expectations.
The Education Bureau earlier expressed concern over the case and demanded a written report from the school.
Singapore police, meanwhile, said they had received a report and that investigations were under way.
Under the city-state’s Private Security Industry Act, those found guilty of intentionally harassing or causing alarm or distress to a security officer can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000 (US$3,915) or both.
This article was first published on SCMP.