Hong Kong school suspends principal for swearing at security guards in Singapore

A Form Five student on the trip, who gave his surname as Wong, said the security guard at the time refused to let them off the coach due to safety concerns.

"We were frightened [by the principal’s actions]. How can a principal act like this?" Wong said.

He noted that the students on board were taken aback when Lee used foul language, though he declined to comment on the principal’s usual demeanour.

Wong said the principal mainly spent the remainder of the trip talking on his phone.

He also said that the school had advised students not to answer questions from outsiders if they do not know the details, but added that they could choose to handle any inquiries themselves.

Chan, a Form 4 student who was also on the trip, defended the principal and argued that the school head was trying to protect some students who had already disembarked.

"The area [where our coach stopped] was not a parking zone, and the guard was just following the rules," Chan said. "The principal was a little impulsive because some students had already got off the coach, and he wanted to protect them."

"While he was wrong, I think his actions came from a desire to protect us. He is not normally like this. This is the only time he has acted this way," she added.

Chan explained that Lee later clarified his behaviour with students, noting that no teachers were outside to accompany those who had already disembarked.

"He said if the coach had reversed, no one would have been there to take care of the students outside, which is why he became impulsive," she said.

"It’s the first time I’ve seen him lose his temper. He is usually very nice to us and often chats with us about our learning."

Chan added that she was worried the school’s reputation would be tarnished now that the incident had gone viral.

Footage posted on social media shows a security guard telling Lee to move the coach, but he becomes irate and rudely rebuffs her instructions.

"Shut up," Lee is heard telling her before swearing at her in Cantonese.

When another guard intervenes, Lee turns to her and shouts: "You shut up!"

The first guard again urges him to move the coach, but Lee continues to question why he should follow their instructions and mocks them by making faces.

As the situation escalates and one of the guards prepares to call for help, Lee tells her to "go away". He appears agitated as two passengers on the coach try to calm him down.