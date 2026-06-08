Hong Kong principal fired over Singapore row says he will seek legal advice

A Hong Kong school principal who was sacked after he swore at security guards during a student trip to Singapore has expressed “shock and regret” over his immediate dismissal, saying he will seek legal advice on his employment rights.

Lee Cheuk-hing, former principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, said on Friday (Jun 5) that he had appointed legal representatives to review his dismissal, after the school board rejected his resignation and terminated his contract with immediate effect on Jun 3 without compensation.

Edmund Wong Chun-sek, a former lawmaker and the school manager, said the board had not received any formal statement from Lee, and that it would take its own legal steps should he bring in representatives to challenge his dismissal.

Lee was filmed swearing at security guards during a May 22 school trip in Singapore, prompting his suspension and an Education Bureau investigation.

"I offer my sincere and utmost apology to all affected parties," Lee said in a statement, adding that he had "severely condemned" himself for the lapse in emotional management and would "take it as a lifelong lesson".

This was his second apology over the incident.

On May 28, he released a tearful video apologising to Hongkongers and "all sectors" in Singapore, bowing to the camera and urging students not to follow his example.