Hong Kong principal fired over Singapore row says he will seek legal advice
Lee Cheuk-hing apologised again for the swearing incident, but said that he was shocked by the immediate dismissal.
A Hong Kong school principal who was sacked after he swore at security guards during a student trip to Singapore has expressed “shock and regret” over his immediate dismissal, saying he will seek legal advice on his employment rights.
Lee Cheuk-hing, former principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, said on Friday (Jun 5) that he had appointed legal representatives to review his dismissal, after the school board rejected his resignation and terminated his contract with immediate effect on Jun 3 without compensation.
Edmund Wong Chun-sek, a former lawmaker and the school manager, said the board had not received any formal statement from Lee, and that it would take its own legal steps should he bring in representatives to challenge his dismissal.
Lee was filmed swearing at security guards during a May 22 school trip in Singapore, prompting his suspension and an Education Bureau investigation.
"I offer my sincere and utmost apology to all affected parties," Lee said in a statement, adding that he had "severely condemned" himself for the lapse in emotional management and would "take it as a lifelong lesson".
This was his second apology over the incident.
On May 28, he released a tearful video apologising to Hongkongers and "all sectors" in Singapore, bowing to the camera and urging students not to follow his example.
Lee said in the statement that the dispute arose when a bus driver and security guards, who were speaking in English, failed to communicate effectively over where to unload passengers.
He added that he intervened to protect the minors in his care and to defuse the confrontation.
Lee highlighted his track record since taking up the post in 2022, noting that enrolment had surged from about 330 to roughly 540 students, a more than 60 per cent increase, while the school grew from 17 to 18 classes.
He also credited his leadership with improving teaching quality and community outreach.
Lee said that he had already submitted his resignation on May 28 to protect the school's overall interests and allow for a smooth handover, providing enough notice as required by his employment contract.
While Lee had requested that his last day be Aug 31, the board stated that his remaining there would "gravely disrupt the operation of the school and prevent the school's teachers and students from moving forward as soon as possible".
In a statement issued on Jun 3, the school board said that it dismissed Lee with immediate effect in accordance with the sponsoring body's direction and the Employment Ordinance, which allows employers to terminate a contract without notice or payment in lieu on certain grounds.
Wong confirmed on Sunday that Lee was sacked with immediate effect without compensation.
Lee said: "I respect the management decision of the sponsoring body, but at the same time, feel shock and regret."
He also said that he would pursue the matter through legal channels to clarify his employment rights under the ordinance and his contract terms. The dispute would be handled in accordance with the law, he added.