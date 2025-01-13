Hong Kong sends task force to Thailand amid rise in scam trafficking cases

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong deployed a task force to Thailand on Sunday (Jan 12) to meet with security officials and follow up on cases involving residents being lured to Southeast Asian countries and forced into illegal work, security officials said.

It comes after the disappearance of Chinese actor Wang Xing near the Thai-Myanmar border on Jan 3, an area infamous for criminal syndicates operating online scam hubs.

Since the second quarter of 2024, more Hong Kongers are suspected of being lured to Southeast Asian countries to work in slave-like conditions in notorious online scam hubs, Hong Kong’s Security Bureau said in a statement released on Sunday.

Law enforcement agencies said they had received 28 requests for help from residents and their families. Among them, 16 had already returned.

The remaining 12 cases had “restrictions on their movement”, the security bureau said, but were still safe and able to contact their families.

Between 2022 and early 2023, Hong Kong authorities received 46 requests for assistance from citizens trapped in compounds in Myanmar and Cambodia.

Of the 46, 43 made it back to Hong Kong successfully. The remaining three declined further assistance after they were rescued, officials said.

Members of the latest Hong Kong task force will meet with officials from the Chinese embassy in Thailand as well as the relevant Thai authorities.

They will “exchange intelligence and request the relevant authorities to assist as much as they can in the rescue of those assistance seekers”.

The latest developments have shone a spotlight on illegal scam hubs that continue to operate in countries like Cambodia and Myanmar.

Victims, many being Chinese nationals, say they are subjected to slave-like working and living conditions.