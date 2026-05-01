Hong Kong bans public vaping, eyes wider restrictions
Officials say the move is part of a broader push to curb tobacco use, with stricter rules likely to follow.
HONG KONG: Vaping and the use of e-cigarettes in public spaces are now prohibited in Hong Kong, as city authorities ramp up efforts to curb tobacco use and protect public health.
The ban took effect on Thursday (Apr 30), marking the latest step in a broader push towards a smoke-free environment.
Enforcement officers have been deployed across the city’s central business district, informing the public about the new rules and taking action against violators.
At least four individuals were penalised on the first day of the ban, including one man whose vape device was confiscated.
Under the new law, anyone found possessing small quantities of alternative smoking products in public can be fined HK$3,000 (US$380). Those caught with larger amounts face steeper penalties, including possible jail time.
SMOKING RATES ON DECLINE
Data shows Hong Kong’s smoking rate has already fallen to a record low of 8.5 per cent last year, and fewer than one per cent of residents aged 15 and above use e-cigarettes.
Still, officials warn that alternative tobacco products pose significant health risks.
“These products are intended to attract youth usage. They will cause nicotine dependence and (create) the next generation of smokers,” said Manny Lam Man-chung, head of the city’s Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office.
The ban applies to both residents and tourists. Public awareness campaigns are underway, with posters displayed across the city and announcements made on incoming flights.