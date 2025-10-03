The 5 candidates vying to become Japan’s next leader
The frontrunners are former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi and Farm Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.
TOKYO: The race to choose the next head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is drawing to a close.
The new leader will be picked by party members and lawmakers on Saturday (Oct 4) in a ballot.
With the LDP’s majority in the lower house, the winner is expected to then succeed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba through a parliamentary vote.
Ishiba is stepping down as the party’s president – and as prime minister – after a string of electoral defeats.
Here’s a look at the five candidates:
SANAE TAKAICHI, 64
Conservative politician Sanae Takaichi has emerged as a favourite in the race. If she succeeds, she is set to become Japan's first female prime minister.
She was first elected to the lower house in 1993.
A protege of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, she held a cabinet post as internal affairs minister during his premiership, and later as economic security minister.
The 64-year-old is seen as a nationalist with a hawkish stance on defence and foreign policy, fostering ties with Taiwan and visiting the Yasukuni Shrine. The controversial shrine is viewed by some of Japan’s neighbours as a symbol of its militaristic past.
This is Takaichi's third bid to lead the ruling party. Last year, she won the most votes in the first round but lost in a run-off against Ishiba.
Amid economic woes and the rising cost of living – key concerns for the public – she has outlined an agenda focused on a return to "Abenomics". She has called for monetary easing, increased government spending and targeted tax relief to boost growth.
Her pro-stimulus approach is a departure from the current administration's focus on fiscal discipline.
She has also vowed to improve the gender balance in her cabinet and to ensure "peaceful" coexistence with foreigners.
SHINJIRO KOIZUMI, 44
Farm Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is also a strong contender. If elected, he would become Japan’s youngest prime minister in the modern era.
The son of popular former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, he was voted into parliament in 2009, taking over his father's lower house seat.
He was appointed environment minister from 2019 to 2021.
He made his first bid for party president last year, finishing third out of nine contenders despite being an early favourite.
His momentum slowed after he gave public comments that were seen to reflect a lack of experience – such as on the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the past.
This time, gaffes continued to follow him on the campaign trail. His team tried to flood a streaming platform with positive comments about him and criticism of other candidates.
The fallout has raised concerns within his camp over potential backlash from party members, who have voting rights, and the public, which already distrusts the LDP.
Still, Koizumi's reformist image has boosted his profile. In recent months, he introduced bold changes to Japan's tightly controlled rice market to drive down soaring prices.
Once an advocate for policy change to allow married couples to keep separate surnames, he has toned down some of his more progressive views in what political watchers say is a bid to broaden his support base.
He has also vowed to boost wages and productivity to counter rising prices, and set up a disaster mitigation agency.
YOSHIMASA HAYASHI, 64
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi is seen as a steady pair of hands, having held key posts – foreign, defence, agriculture and education – under various Japanese prime ministers.
His portfolio has earned him the “119 of politics” nickname – a reference to Japan’s emergency number – given his track record of being called on to replace scandal-hit ministers.
This is the 64-year-old's third bid for the LDP presidency.
The veteran politician is hoping his campaign pledge to balance stability and growth will resonate with his party members.
He has positioned himself as a continuity candidate who, like Ishiba, prioritises stable relations with China while also strengthening Japan's alliance with the United States.
On the economic front, he has vowed to push for a sustained 1 per cent wage hike – in line with existing targets.
One proposal that sets him apart from other contenders is a Japanese version of universal credit, which would provide targeted support for low- and middle-income households.
TOSHIMITSU MOTEGI, 69
A seasoned politician, Toshimitsu Motegi is known for his tough negotiating style.
As the government’s chief negotiator with the US during President Donald Trump's first term, he secured a trade pact with Washington in 2019.
He has also held other portfolios including foreign, trade and economy ministers, and was secretary-general of the LDP.
The 69-year-old has emphasised his track record within the party, which he joined in 1994, and the government.
He was a close ally and regular golfing partner of Abe. The late prime minister once said: "Among my peers who earned a seat in parliament, Motegi is the smartest."
He has expressed support for the Bank of Japan’s efforts to normalise monetary policy and has urged Japanese firms to shift focus from cash reserves to increased corporate investment.
TAKAYUKI KOBAYASHI, 50
Takayuki Kobayashi served as economic security minister under former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
He began his career at the finance ministry and worked as a diplomat at Japan's embassy in the US.
He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012.
The 50-year-old has proposed temporary flat-rate tax cuts and supports tighter regulations on foreign acquisitions of Japanese companies and land.