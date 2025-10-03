The 5 candidates vying to become Japan’s next leader

TOKYO: The race to choose the next head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is drawing to a close.

The new leader will be picked by party members and lawmakers on Saturday (Oct 4) in a ballot.

With the LDP’s majority in the lower house, the winner is expected to then succeed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba through a parliamentary vote.

Ishiba is stepping down as the party’s president – and as prime minister – after a string of electoral defeats.

Here’s a look at the five candidates:

SANAE TAKAICHI, 64