New Japan PM vows to take US ties to 'new heights' with Trump

TOKYO: Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Friday (Oct 24) she will bring United States ties to "new heights" in talks with President Donald Trump, while taking a swipe at China and vowing a stricter stance on foreigners.

In her first policy speech, Takaichi also told a rowdy parliament that the target of spending 2 per cent of gross domestic product on defence will be brought forward by two years.

Trump, who wants Tokyo and other allies to boost their military spending, is due to visit Japan next week - just days after Takaichi took office.

Tokyo's previous target was to spend 2 per cent of GDP on defence in the 2027 to 2028 fiscal year but Takaichi wants this achieved in the current tax year.

Takaichi said she would build "a relationship of trust" during Trump's visit, "elevating the Japan-US relationship to new heights".

During her maiden speech, China hawk Takaichi also warned that "the military activities of neighbouring countries - China, North Korea and Russia - have become a grave concern".

"The free, open and stable international order we have grown accustomed to is being profoundly shaken by historic shifts in the balance of power and intensifying geopolitical competition," she said.

Takaichi has previously said that "Japan is completely looked down on by China", and that Tokyo must "address the security threat" posed by Beijing, while calling for more security cooperation with Taiwan.