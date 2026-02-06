Japan heads to the polls in rare winter election, with PM Takaichi eyeing big win

TAKAICHI RIDES WAVE OF POPULARITY

Despite the reshuffled alliances, recent polls show the opposition trailing well behind the LDP-led coalition.

While approval ratings for Takaichi’s cabinet have slipped from earlier highs, they remain at around 60 per cent – still stronger than many of her predecessors.

Observers say Takaichi – Japan’s first female prime minister – is betting that her personal popularity, particularly among younger voters, will translate into a stronger mandate and secure her a full term.

Before parliament was dissolved last month, she was governing with a razor-thin lower house majority.

“Despite her image as a very strong woman leader, she is among Japan’s weakest prime ministers ever in terms of parliamentary support,” said Nakano. “When it comes to passing the budget, or bills that are controversial, she does not have the numbers."