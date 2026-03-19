Iran war expected to dominate US-Japan talks as Takaichi lands in Washington

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to meet United States President Donald Trump at the White House, becoming the first major ally to hold face-to-face talks with him since he urged several countries – including Japan – to deploy warships to the Strait of Hormuz.

Security, trade and critical technologies are high on Takaichi’s agenda during meetings in Washington on Thursday (Mar 19).

However, analysts say the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran is likely to dominate discussions instead.

VULNERABLE TO STRAIT DISRUPTIONS

Japan is particularly vulnerable to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 90 per cent of its crude oil imports pass. Any interruption could have immediate consequences for the country’s energy supply.

Iran has effectively closed the key waterway since the war broke out on Feb 28, sending global oil prices up by more than 40 per cent.

Tokyo has also said that 45 Japanese vessels – with two dozen Japanese crew and many other nationalities on board – are stuck in the Persian Gulf, raising concerns over maritime safety and supply chains.

“It’s in our interest that this conflict ends soon, simply for the sake of energy. That's the first message we want to get across, but in a way that doesn't disturb Trump,” said Yoko Iwama, director of the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies’ Strategic Studies Program.

Japan currently holds oil reserves that are estimated to last about 250 days, but a prolonged conflict could strain those supplies.

According to Japanese media reports, Takaichi may propose buying crude oil from Alaska.