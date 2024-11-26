‘Especially valuable’: SM Lee, President Xi hail importance of Sino-Singapore cooperation amid troubled global climate
It is all the more important in a troubled international environment for like-minded countries, big and small, to work together, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a meeting with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (Nov 26).
BEIJING: Amid a troubled geopolitical climate, Singapore and China leaders have hailed their warm bilateral relations - and singled out the value of closer links in not just bringing about mutual benefits, but also contributing to regional peace and prosperity.
“Our bilateral cooperation is especially valuable given the more uncertain and troubled international environment,” said Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday (Nov 26) evening. Mr Lee is on a six-day official visit to China.
The senior minister pointed out intensifying tensions between major powers, as well as the shifting priorities of countries. Instead of economic integration and international multilateral cooperation, nations are increasingly turning to national security and supply chain resilience, he noted.
China and the United States are at odds on a range of issues such as trade and technology. The rivalry is set to deepen further with US President-elect Donald Trump assembling a team made up of many China hawks. The businessman-turned-politician has already made clear he intends to impose blanket tariffs upwards of 60 per cent on all Chinese goods.
“It makes it all the more important in such an environment for like-minded countries, big ones, as well as small ones, to work together to develop our cooperation to the best of our ability for the benefits of our peoples,” Mr Lee told Mr Xi at the start of their meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where China typically hosts foreign dignitaries and heads of state.
In his remarks, Mr Xi noted how the elevation of the Singapore-China relationship last year to an “All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership” established a clear strategic framework for the development of bilateral ties.
“We should further strengthen the alignment of development strategies, deepen cooperation in various fields, bring more benefits to the people of the two countries, and make new and greater contributions to regional peace and prosperity,” said Mr Xi, pointing out that both sides will mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.
A MODEL FOR BILATERAL COOPERATION
Both leaders also praised the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) model as a blueprint for future bilateral cooperation. The project is the first government-to-government project between the two countries. Singapore leaders have over the years referred to it as a “pathfinder” for bilateral cooperation.
Launched in 1994 during China's economic reforms and industrialisation, the joint industrial zone has since transformed from low-lying farmland into a modern, integrated township hub for high-tech industries.
Mr Xi remarked that the transformation is also "a testament to Singapore’s deep participation in China’s reform and opening up".
Pointing to the transformation and modernisation of SIP, SM Lee remarked how there is only one traditional product that continues to be exported.
“And I saw a sign for it at the restaurant and the hotel today, it's the hairy crab from Yangcheng lake. It's a high-quality, high-content product from SIP. Everything else is new.”
Beijing is the second leg of Mr Lee’s six-day official visit to China. He was first in Suzhou, where he attended events marking the 30th anniversary of Suzhou Industrial Park and met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.
Mr Lee had said at an event on Monday that Singapore remains confident in China’s future, cautioning it would be both "short-sighted" and "unwise” to dismiss the world's second-largest economy even as Beijing grapples with challenges at home and abroad.
“OLD AND DEAR FRIEND”
Mr Xi offered a warm welcome to Mr Lee at the start of their meeting. “You are an old and dear friend of the Chinese people, long dedicated to fostering and supporting China-Singapore cooperation,” said the Chinese president.
Mr Xi described Mr Lee as a seasoned statesman, noting his long tenure as Singapore’s prime minister and how they had met often in the past. Mr Lee made 14 trips to China throughout his two decades as Singapore prime minister from 2004. Both leaders last met in March 2023, when Mr Lee was still PM.
Mr Xi congratulated Singapore on a successful government transition in May, when Mr Lee stepped down as prime minister and handed the leadership reins to Mr Lawrence Wong. “We believe that Singapore will maintain its momentum of prosperity and development,” he said.
The Chinese supremo also hosted Mr Lee for dinner on Tuesday evening.
Earlier in the day, Mr Lee met with Mr Wang Huning, chairman of China’s top political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Mr Wang is ranked fourth in the apex Politburo Standing Committee of China’s Communist Party (CCP). They met at the Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing.
Mr Wang similarly described Mr Lee as an “old and dear friend of the Chinese people”. He noted how Mr Lee has visited China multiple times, maintained close interactions with Chinese leaders, and contributed significantly to the development of Sino-Singapore relations.
“We believe that in your capacity as senior minister, you will continue to play an important role in advancing the China-Singapore friendship,” he added.
In response, Mr Lee noted that relations between China and Singapore have continued to strengthen since his last visit and are in “very good shape”.
He highlighted that the elevation of bilateral ties last year reflects both nations’ commitment to deepening and renewing cooperation “across both traditional areas and also emerging areas”.
“We (also) have very good people-to-people ties, which we have continued to build on,” said Mr Lee. He highlighted the 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement, implemented in February on the eve of Chinese New Year.
“I am happy to see the continued strong momentum of high-level exchanges between our countries,” said the senior minister, noting recent examples like the meeting between Mr Xi and Mr Wong in Lima, Peru on the sidelines of the APEC Summit, as well as the annual bilateral apex meeting on Nov 11 where 25 agreements were signed.
“I am looking forward to catching up with old friends and to learning about recent developments in China on this visit,” Mr Lee remarked.
The senior minister is in China till Friday. He next heads to Shanghai, where he will meet with the city’s leadership as well as overseas Singaporeans in the Chinese financial hub.