‘Especially valuable’: SM Lee, President Xi hail importance of Sino-Singapore cooperation amid troubled global climate

BEIJING: Amid a troubled geopolitical climate, Singapore and China leaders have hailed their warm bilateral relations - and singled out the value of closer links in not just bringing about mutual benefits, but also contributing to regional peace and prosperity.

“Our bilateral cooperation is especially valuable given the more uncertain and troubled international environment,” said Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday (Nov 26) evening. Mr Lee is on a six-day official visit to China.

The senior minister pointed out intensifying tensions between major powers, as well as the shifting priorities of countries. Instead of economic integration and international multilateral cooperation, nations are increasingly turning to national security and supply chain resilience, he noted.

China and the United States are at odds on a range of issues such as trade and technology. The rivalry is set to deepen further with US President-elect Donald Trump assembling a team made up of many China hawks. The businessman-turned-politician has already made clear he intends to impose blanket tariffs upwards of 60 per cent on all Chinese goods.

“It makes it all the more important in such an environment for like-minded countries, big ones, as well as small ones, to work together to develop our cooperation to the best of our ability for the benefits of our peoples,” Mr Lee told Mr Xi at the start of their meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where China typically hosts foreign dignitaries and heads of state.

In his remarks, Mr Xi noted how the elevation of the Singapore-China relationship last year to an “All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership” established a clear strategic framework for the development of bilateral ties.

“We should further strengthen the alignment of development strategies, deepen cooperation in various fields, bring more benefits to the people of the two countries, and make new and greater contributions to regional peace and prosperity,” said Mr Xi, pointing out that both sides will mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.