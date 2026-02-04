Chinese journalist Liu Hu detained in Sichuan after report scrutinising local officials

A veteran Chinese investigative journalist has been detained by police in Sichuan province after publishing an article critical of local officials, raising fresh concerns about the abuse of power.

On Monday (Feb 2) evening, police in Jinjiang district in Sichuan’s capital city of Chengdu issued a notice on social media on the matter.

It stated that a person surnamed Liu, 50, and one surnamed Wu, 34, had been “subjected to criminal coercive measures in accordance with the law” on suspicion of lodging “false accusations” and conducting “illegal business operations”.

According to Chinese media outlet Caixin, the detained pair are veteran journalist Liu Hu and his assistant, Wu Lingjiao.

Liu is an investigative reporter who previously worked for the Guangzhou-based newspaper New Express.

In recent years, he has operated a social media account as an independent journalist, where he has covered disputes between private enterprises and local government bodies.

In an article published on Thursday, which has since been deleted, Liu cited a source as alleging that Pu Fayou, Communist Party secretary of Pujiang county under Chengdu, had abused his authority to suppress private enterprises.

The piece also alleged that Pu was involved in the forced demolition of two properties owned by local literature professor Tuo Jiguang, who took his own life in 2021 following a years-long dispute over the homes.

A member of staff at the Pujiang party committee office told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) over the phone on Tuesday that authorities in Chengdu city and Pujiang county had established a joint investigation team and were “giving high priority” to the allegations made by Liu.

Pujiang authorities were “unable to disclose” specific details, according to the staff member.

The SCMP was unable to reach Jinjiang district police for comment.