The great matcha rivalry: Can Japan’s centuries-old tradition hold its own against China’s scale?

In New York, tea master Souheki Mori believes clearer origin and quality labelling is needed as the global market grows.

At her shop, Setsugekka, she tells customers where their tea comes from before serving it.

“We should create a certificate or origin label or quality labelling, so that people can understand easily. (For instance, this tea) is from Japan, this is the highest-quality premium Japanese matcha,” she said.

Mori said some products on the market are promoted as premium Japanese matcha even though they are produced elsewhere.

She added that the lack of an international definition makes it difficult to draw the line between what is and is not authentic Japanese matcha.

Japan is now taking steps to distinguish its tea.

In July, it registered “Nihon Cha”, or “Japanese tea”, as a protected name for tea grown and processed in Japan.

For producers like Hattori, maintaining a clear distinction between origins matters. The Shizuoka grower recalled being approached by a salesperson from a Chinese booth at a trade show.

“A salesperson from the China booth came by and said, 'I know Japan is short of matcha. Why not mix it with Chinese (matcha)?'” He recounted.

Hattori declined, but said he accepted a sample.

“I would not mix it. I received the sample with thanks and sent it for analysis. It was good-quality matcha. It was surprisingly good.”