South Korea, Ukraine hold 'constructive' talks about North Korean POWs

SEOUL: South Korea and Ukraine held "constructive" talks on Tuesday (Jun 30) about the fate of two North Korean soldiers captured while fighting in Russia, Seoul said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga discussed the matter during talks in Seoul.

The soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces in January last year while fighting for Russia in the Kursk region.

North Korea and Russia have demanded the repatriation of the pair, but rights groups and experts have warned they could face severe punishment if returned to Pyongyang.

The soldiers have asked to be sent to South Korea, which would in effect amount to defection.

Seoul is seeking their transfer on the grounds that they are citizens of a single Republic of Korea envisaged in its constitution.

North and South Korea remain technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

The nations are separated by a demilitarised zone, but South Korea considers the entire Korean peninsula as one country.

The ministers "engaged in constructive discussions" on the soldiers' future on Tuesday, a South Korean foreign ministry spokesman told reporters.

They agreed to be guided by "international law and humanitarian principles".

"The government will continue to make diplomatic efforts to advance and resolve the issue of the North Korean prisoners of war," the spokesman said.

Writing on X, Sybiga said he and Cho discussed the matter "in detail".