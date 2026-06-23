From blind boxes to theme parks: How Pop Mart is building a world beyond Labubu
The Chinese toy company is seeking to build long-term global franchises around its characters and reduce reliance on its breakout star.
BEIJING: The mischievous grin of toothy monster Labubu helped transform Chinese toy company Pop Mart into a global phenomenon.
Now, the firm is looking beyond collectibles and blind boxes by investing in theme parks, exhibitions and films, as it seeks to build a lasting entertainment ecosystem around its growing roster of characters.
At the heart of that effort is the Pop Land theme park, where fans can immerse themselves in the worlds of their favourite Pop Mart characters.
Located in Beijing's Chaoyang Park and spanning about 40,000 sq m – roughly the size of six football fields – the park reopened in April after more than a year of upgrades.
The revamped attraction now includes new rides, shows and exclusive merchandise tied to Pop Mart's intellectual properties (IPs), aimed at drawing visitors looking for limited-edition products.
Plans are already in place for further expansion.
An area currently fenced off across a lake in the park will be transformed into permanent themed zones inspired by other popular characters, including Skullpanda and Twinkle Twinkle, Pop Mart told CNA. Construction is expected to begin next year.
While the move reflects Pop Mart's broader strategy of creating experiences around its characters, rather than relying solely on toy sales, the expansion also raises a key question: Whether Pop Mart can create another success story on the scale of Labubu.
“LONG-TERM BUSINESS”
Pop Mart reported revenue of 37 billion yuan (US$5.4 billion) last year, almost triple the previous year's figure.
However, about 40 per cent of that revenue came from The Monsters franchise, which includes Labubu.
As concerns brewed among investors about the company's dependence on its breakout star, Pop Mart shares fell nearly 23 per cent in March.
The company has argued that its business is far more diversified than many assume. Other than Labubu, five of its other IPs brought in more than about US$3 billion combined.
“From a financial perspective, Labubu is certainly the standout performer, but the company’s other IPs are also generating strong revenue and remain popular among consumers,” said Pop Mart’s public affairs general manager Wang Tao.
“The IP industry is a long-term business. If you look at global examples like Disney, Marvel or Harry Potter, all successful IPs require long periods of accumulation. Some of the most iconic IPs in history have lasted 100, 50, 40 or 30 years.”
According to Wang, Pop Mart's strategy is not simply to create more characters, but to extend the lifespan of existing ones while continuing to bring in new talent and ideas.
He pointed out that an upcoming feature film based on Labubu is in the works, which is one way to extend its influence.
“At the same time, on top of developing existing IPs, we are also actively bringing in new IPs with global appeal from around the world,” he added.
“We are widely attracting outstanding artists globally to join us, and we aim to transform their artistic expression into IP products that can be brought to global markets.”
The company's ambitions extend beyond entertainment and merchandising.
Its CEO Wang Ning said it is focused on building a business with long-term foundations.
“Our philosophy has always been that we hope the company can be like a tree - with roots that go deep into the ground,” he told reporters at a State Council Information Office media session with other business leaders on the role of private enterprises during the 15th Five-Year Plan period.
While Pop Mart hopes to create not only commercial success but broader impact, that ambition will take time, he stressed.
“Our ambition is to become a world-class brand. We often say we want to go 'to the world, from the world.' That is why we have signed many outstanding artists from around the world,” he added.
“I also believe China’s strong manufacturing capabilities and its large domestic market have helped us build a truly global IP-driven brand. We are confident that we can help artists around the world create more work that is loved by global audiences.”
MOLLY’S LONGEVITY OFFERS BLUEPRINT
That long-term approach is evident at Beijing's 798 Art District, where Pop Mart is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Molly – one of its longest-running characters – with a special exhibition.
Its creator Kenny Wong, who came up with the character after being inspired by a young girl he met at a charity fundraiser, said he has repeatedly reinvented Molly over the years through new collections and interpretations.
“Back then, the relationship between us and our fans was that Molly provided a kind of healing connection,” he pointed out.
“But gradually, fans have become different – they come from different generations, live in different worlds, and are shaped by different social environments. So their emotional needs are also different.”
For Pop Mart, Molly's two-decade run demonstrates that successful characters can survive changing consumer tastes and remain culturally relevant over time.
Analysts said that will become increasingly important as competition intensifies in the collectibles and designer toy market.
“To sustain a competitive advantage, the product innovation, the distribution, and also the IP management capability – (these) are the crucial factors for the brands or the manufacturers,” said Jin Liu, a senior analyst at data analytics firm Euromonitor.
She added that Pop Mart's ownership of its own characters gives it a significant advantage over rivals that rely more heavily on licensed content, such as fellow Chinese retailer Miniso.
“Pop Mart has a stronger control over its IP portfolio, so that will allow the company to transform (their) IP collection products into a more lifestyle choice for the consumers,” Liu said.
“That also creates more touch points for the consumer to engage or interact with its IPs.”
Liu added that consumers are increasingly seeking emotional connection, self-expression and a sense of belonging through the brands they support.
For Pop Mart, the challenge now is creating more characters that can achieve the same staying power as Labubu and Molly – and attract fans both within China and around the world.