Putin hails 'strong' momentum in Russia-China cooperation in talks with Xi

BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed "strong, positive" momentum in cooperation between Russia and China, as he held talks with counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday (May 20).

"Even amid unfavourable external factors, our cooperation and economic cooperation is showing strong, positive momentum," Putin told Xi as the two met in the Great Hall of the People, video from Russian media showed.

Xi, meanwhile, hailed the “unyielding” China-Russia ties, Chinese state media reported.

Coming on the heels of US President Donald Trump's visit to the Chinese capital, the optics and outcomes of the meeting between Xi and Putin will be closely scrutinised.

Putin was greeted by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi when he landed on Tuesday evening, with an honour guard alongside Chinese youths waving the two countries' national flags in a welcome ceremony on the tarmac.

Xi greeted him at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday, where he received an official welcome ceremony.