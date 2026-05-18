Ahead of Putin’s visit, Chinese media cast Sino-Russia ties as a source of ‘stability’ in global turmoil

SINGAPORE: Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit on Tuesday (May 19), Chinese state media reported that China-Russia ties remain “unshakeable” in the face of a “complex and volatile” world.

State news agency Xinhua on Sunday reported that over the past decade, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin have maintained “close communication” in various ways.

“Head-of-state diplomacy is the greatest advantage and fundamental guarantee for high-level development of China-Russia relations,” the report stated.

It added that in the face of a “complex and volatile international situation” and under the “strategic guidance” of the two leaders, China-Russia relations will “provide the world with stability and certainty”.

Putin’s visit comes just four days after US President Donald Trump’s two-day trip to Beijing, which Xi described as a “milestone visit” that established a relationship of “constructive strategic stability”.

“PRACTICAL COOPERATION”

According to Xinhua, “practical cooperation” is the driving force behind China-Russia relations, and cooperation between the two countries in various fields has remained “strong despite countless trials and blows”.

Bilateral trade between China and Russia has exceeded the US$200 billion mark for three consecutive years, Xinhua reported. Meanwhile, emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, aerospace, green economy and cross-border e-commerce are also flourishing.

Latest data released by China’s Ministry of Commerce showed that China-Russia trade reached US$227.9 billion in 2025, and China remained Russia’s largest trading partner for the 16th consecutive year.

Data also showed that bilateral trade between China and Russia reached US$85.2 billion in the first four months of 2026, up 19.7 per cent year on year.