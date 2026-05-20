Samsung union says South Korea strike on hold 'until further notice'

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics workers' union said late on Wednesday (May 20) that a planned strike had been put on hold until further notice after negotiations with management resumed with the participation of Seoul's labour minister.

The company's management and workers' union had resumed talks earlier in the day in a last-ditch attempt to avert a strike.

The labour union at the world's top memory chip maker had said it would begin a strike on Thursday after talks over bonuses broke down, raising concerns about potential disruption to semiconductor production.

But late Wednesday, it said the planned strike "will be put off until further notice", adding that it would put a tentative wage deal to a vote.

All members will participate in the vote, which will take place between May 23 and May 28, the union said.

Labour Minister Kim Young-hoon said the company's management and union reached a tentative agreement through voluntary negotiations, and thanked both parties for "holding fast to the thread of dialogue until the very end".

Samsung's management apologised for the "concern caused" by the dispute, vowing to "build a more mature and constructive labour-management relationship so that such a situation does not arise again".

The walkout was expected to dwarf a 2024 strike that drew about 6,000 workers, as anger flares among staff over how the company distributes its massive profits from an artificial intelligence-fuelled boom.

Samsung reported a roughly 750-per cent jump in first-quarter operating profit year-on-year, while its market capitalisation topped US$1 trillion for the first time in May.

The union had called for the scrapping of a bonus cap set at 50 per cent of annual salaries and for 15 per cent of operating profit to be allocated to bonuses.

According to the union's lawyer, around 50,500 workers were set to walk off production lines for 18 days from Thursday following the breakdown of negotiations with management.

In response, Samsung's management had said the earlier talks failed because "acceding to the labour union's excessive demands would risk undermining the fundamental principles of the company's management".