South Korea's acting president says to ensure stability until election

SEOUL: South Korea's third acting president in five months Lee Ju-ho said on Friday (May 2) he will ensure stable government ahead of a Jun 3 presidential election, following the quick-fire resignations of the prime minister and finance minister.

Hours earlier, Education Minister Lee took over as acting leader, thrusting him into the job of shepherding Asia's fourth-largest economy through the political turmoil triggered by a martial law attempt last year by ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol and the impact of sweeping US tariffs.

Lee pledged to work closely with the cabinet and opposition-led parliament which impeached Yoon in December, and to try to stabilise the government.

"I will try my best to ensure government functions are managed stably," he told reporters.

Lee later chaired an unscheduled National Security Council meeting and called for a posture of "unwavering readiness" in case of possible aggression from neighbouring North Korea.

Financial markets were preparing for further uncertainty in early trading as authorities vowed to quell any immediate fallout from the resignations of key policymakers, pledging to minimise the impact and maintain round-the-clock monitoring.

The South Korean won weakened as much as 0.8 per cent to 1,438.5 per US dollar in early trade, its biggest loss since Mar 19, while the benchmark KOSPI stock index slipped 0.3 per cent.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who had been serving as acting president before stepping down a day earlier, announced his entry into the presidential race on Friday, hoping to leverage his higher profile after a spell in the leadership role.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok had been set to assume the position of acting president by law before a snap election on Jun 3 to elect a new leader, but he abruptly quit just before midnight on Thursday.