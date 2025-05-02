South Korea presidential race rocked by court ruling, resignations

PRESIDENTIAL BID IN DOUBT

Thursday's Supreme Court ruling could undermine Lee Jae-myung's credibility to be on the ballot and further deepen divisions in South Korea after months of political turmoil.



"The defendant's remarks ... were judged to be false statements on matters important enough to ruin voters' accurate judgement on the defendant's eligibility for public office," said Chief Justice Jo Hee-de in the verdict.



While the Supreme Court moved unusually fast to consider Lee's election law case, it gave no deadline for the appeals court, which usually takes months to revisit rulings. It was unclear if a decision would come before the June 3 election.



Lee Jae-myung, who has denied any wrongdoing, said he had not expected the verdict to play out this way but pledged to follow the will of the people.



Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University, said the ruling was a blow to Lee and the liberal-leaning Democratic Party.



"The appeals court will decide whether to disqualify him to run for office or not, but the Supreme Court in effect found him guilty ... Moderate voters, 10 per cent of the total, will be swayed by this news," he said.