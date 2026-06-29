South Korea demands change after dismal World Cup exit

"MESSAGE TO CHANGE"

Hong has been a lightning rod for criticism since he returned to the job in July 2024, five months after his predecessor, German World Cup-winner Jurgen Klinsmann, was axed.

The KFA came under fire for the process that led to Hong's reappointment, with questions asked over its transparency and fairness.

Hong, who was regularly booed by fans, did himself no favours at the World Cup by dropping star player Son for the South Africa game, in which South Korea needed only a point to progress.

Hong admitted afterwards that he was struggling to understand what had gone wrong, as the nation nervously waited for results in other games to decide their fate.

Lee Chun-soo, a member of the 2002 World Cup team, said he "felt pathetic and frustrated rooting for Uzbekistan" against the Democratic Republic of Congo in the hope that the result would send South Korea through.

"This is a message to change," Lee said on his YouTube channel.

"Everyone should be ready to step down."

South Korean fans reserved a sizeable chunk of their anger for KFA president Chung Mong-gyu.

Chung said before the World Cup that he would quit after the tournament, blaming his "lack of virtue" following fierce criticism of his 13-year tenure.

The 65-year-old, who is in his fourth term as KFA president, came under fire for trying to pardon former players who were banned for life for match-fixing.

Chung and Hong might not be the only ones to bow out, with captain Son yet to comment on his future.

The skipper, who turns 34 next month, had previously hinted at retiring from international football.

Former captain Park said South Korea needed to learn from the past.

"It's unfortunate that this kind of cycle keeps repeating," he said.

"We must dream of and shape a better future, and move forward step by step so that we don't repeat these mistakes."