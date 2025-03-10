South Korea prosecutors to pursue Yoon's conviction despite jail release

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors will pursue President Yoon Suk Yeol's conviction for insurrection despite a court decision ordering the release of the impeached leader from prison, the head of the prosecutors' office said on Monday (Mar 10).

Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung said he respected the weekend court ruling but did not agree with its assessment that the indictment filing was past the legally allowed expiry time, which the court said made Yoon's detention while on trial illegal.

"I've directed that the prosecution makes arguments on various disputes during trial, and we'll do everything we can to pursue this indictment," he told reporters when asked whether the court ruling meant it was likely to drop the case.

Yoon has been on criminal trial since Feb 20 over allegations he led an insurrection by declaring martial law on Dec 3. He lifted the martial law decree after about six hours.