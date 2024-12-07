South Korea’s martial law crisis has wider implications for allies: Analysts

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived bid to impose martial law has thrown the nation into political chaos.

Analysts said the fallout is not just limited to domestic politics but has far-reaching consequences for South Korea’s allies.

Yoon is clinging on to power despite facing pressure from parliament and the public to resign. Members of his own ruling People Power Party have urged him to leave the party.

A vote to impeach the embattled president, led by the main opposition Democratic Party, is set to take place at the National Assembly on Saturday (Dec 7) at 5pm local time (0800 GMT).

Most observers believe a regime change in South Korea is inevitable after the botched attempt sparked national outrage and international backlash.