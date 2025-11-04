South Korea sees high chance of US-North Korea summit after March next year, Yonhap says

SEOUL: South Korea's spy agency sees a high possibility that North Korea and the United States will hold a summit, anticipating the meeting could happen after joint US-South Korea military drills in March next year, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The NIS believes that Kim Jong Un is willing to engage in dialogue with the United States and will have contact with the United States in the future when conditions are met," lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun told reporters, after a parliamentary audit on the National Intelligence Service (NIS), according to the report.

North Korean leader Kim has said he would be willing to talk to the US if Washington dropped demands for denuclearisation, but he did not publicly respond when US President Donald Trump offered to hold talks during his visit to South Korea last week.

Trump told reporters last week as he visited South Korea ahead of the APEC summit: "We'll come back, and we'll, at some point in the not-too-distant future, meet with North Korea".

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the possibility of a summit.