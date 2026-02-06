Why Xi spoke with Putin and Trump in back-to-back calls - and what it says about China’s ambitions

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s separate same-day calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States President Donald Trump were a calculated move by Beijing to assert its centrality as great power geopolitics returns to the fore, analysts told CNA.

The back-to-back calls on Wednesday (Feb 4) came a day before the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the US and Russia lapsed - heightening uncertainty over strategic stability and lending fresh urgency to high-level engagement among major powers.

Set against sharpening rivalry, mounting nuclear risks and a fraying global order, Beijing was projecting itself as a major power with options, leverage and clearly defined priorities, experts said.

“Xi is flexing,” Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and also a non-resident scholar at Carnegie China, told CNA.

“(Xi) is showing that he is central to key developments,” he said, providing “some degree of assurance to Putin that he can manage Trump” and signalling to Trump that he has other options.

“Beijing sees itself in a position of strength with both the US and Russia,” Chong said.